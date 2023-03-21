Gold higher again initially to reach 2009. There is a good chance that the gold rally just ended & we even have a potential head & shoulders on the 1 hour chart, with neck line at 1964/60.
Silver beat resistance at 2210/20 for a buy signal, reaching 2271, not quite as far as very strong resistance at 2295/2305.
WTI Crude JUNE retested strong support again at 6550/6450. A low for the day exactly here.
Daily analysis
Gold recovers all of February's steep losses in a V shaped recovery as we hit the next target of 1997/99 & just 3 points from 2012/14. HOWEVER Gold closed slightly down on the day after making the new high for 2023 & could be forming a negative short term head & shoulders pattern. Yesterday we just held support at 1975/75.
Key support today at 1964/60. Longs need stops below 1957. A break lower sees 1962/64 act as resistance targeting 1949/47, perhaps as far as support at 1934/30 for profit taking on shorts.
Minor resistance at 1990/94 but above here can retest 2007/2010. A break higher targets 2012/14, perhaps as far as 2027/29.
Silver beat resistance at 2210/20 & held 29 ticks from very strong resistance at 2295/2305. I am revising this resistance down to 2280/2300. Shorts need stops above 2315. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 2340/45.
First support at 2245/35. Longs need stops below 2225. A break lower targets support at 2210/00. Longs need stops below 2190. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 2170/60. A break below 2150 targets 2130/25.
WTI Crude made a low for the day exactly at strong support again at 6550/6450, leaving a bullish hammer candle on the daily chart so I hope this is now the start of the WTI Crude recovery I have been predicting.
We should have strong support again at 6550/6450. Longs need stops below 6350. A break lower is a sell signal & can target 6200/6150.
Longs at strong support again at 6550/6450 saw a bounce to resistance at 6825/75 fore the June contract. This is key to direction today. If you try a short, stop above 6900. A break higher is an important buy signal targeting 6990 & 7050/7100.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.