XAU/USD

Looking at XAUUSD’s chart, we can see that Gold has been traded in a specific range between 1730 and 1610 for the past months. It is currently traded at around 1646, a bit higher than its support level which is located at around 1640. Today if it will hold above that level, then we should see it climbing towards its resistance level at around 1680 otherwise it could test its lowest level of that range at around 1610.