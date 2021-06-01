The breakout above channel resistance mid May has allowed for a strong rally past the 200dma in gold. However, the daily RSI is overbought and trying to turn lower. The daily candle is an outside day suggesting that we may turn lower tomorrow. Also, the key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at the 1921 level may stall the advance for now. We'd expect dips back to the 200dma near the 1840 level to hold any near term pullback.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD unchanged for a second consecutive day at around 1.2220
EUR/USD trades around 1.2220 after peaking at 1.2254 on the back of encouraging US data. Stocks posted substantial gains at the opening, but trimmed most of them ahead of the close.
GBP/USD mounting pressure hints another leg south
The British Pound was the worst performer this Tuesday, as GBP/USD fell from an early high at 1.4228, a fresh two-year high, to as low as 1.4154, ending the day near the latter.
XAU/USD pulls away from multi-month highs, trades above $1,900
Following Monday's choppy session, the XAU/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and reached its highest level since early January at $1,916.
SAFEMOON probabilities align in favor of a 30% rally
SafeMoon price evolution over the past ten days has tested the patience of bullish SAFEMOON investors. The transition of the 50 four-hour SMA does establish a new level of support if the rookie digital asset commands some buying pressure.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.