XAU/USD rebounded in the short term and now is trading at 1,807. DXY’s drop helped the yellow metal to turn to the upside and to recover. Today, the US Goods Trade Balance, Prelim Wholesale Inventories, and HPI could have an impact.
Technically, the price reached the 150% Fibonacci line which represents a dynamic resistance. Taking out this obstacle may signal further growth. Only false breakouts and coming back below the channel’s upside line may announce that the leg higher ended.
