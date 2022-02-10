The price of gold is trading in the red at 1,831 at the time of writing. It has retreated after reaching the 1,834 static resistance. Technically, the bias remains bullish, but you should be careful as the volatility will be high today around the US inflation data. The CPI is expected to register a 0.4% growth, while the Core CPI may report a 0.5% growth. Furthermore, the Unemployment Claims indicator will be released as well.

As you can see on the H4 chart, the rate failed to stabilize above the 1,834.19 static resistance and above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml). It could register only a false breakout through the confluence area formed at the intersection between the mentioned upside obstacles. After its strong growth, a minor retreat could be natural. Registering a valid breakout above the median line (ml), a new higher high could activate an upside continuation.

