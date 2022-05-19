XAU/USD rallied today as the USD depreciated versus its rivals. DXY’s drop helped the yellow metal to come back higher. Gold was traded at 1,830 at the time of writing, right below 1,831 static resistance. Later, the US economic data could bring high action on this market. The Unemployment Claims could drop from 203K to 200K in the last week, Existing Home Sales could drop to 5.65M, while the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is expected at 14.9 points below 17.6 points in the previous reporting period.

Technically, the XAU/USD challenges the 1,831 upside obstacle and the weekly pivot point of 1,832. In the short term, it has developed an up channel, but the bias remains bearish as long as it stays within the major down channel, below the downtrend line. Staying below the downtrend line and making a valid breakdown below the uptrend line may signal a new sell-off. A larger upwards movement could be signaled by a valid breakout through the downtrend line.

