Gold has made a support and it is going up. Price is bullish.

I am buying the dips in GOLD. We have established 1780 as a support and we should see 1790 soon. If the price breaks 1795 it will have a strong momentum up. Watch for the break of 1800 for further up towards the green TP zone as shown in the chart. Buying the dips continues as I am bullish today.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

