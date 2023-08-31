Gold has been gaining this week on a miss in the US JOLTS job openings print and a miss in the US consumer confidence print on Tuesday. A slowdown in the US job market aligns with the Federal Reserve’s objectives, indicating that the impact of interest rate hikes is beginning to cool the US economy. The miss in these two data points sent gold surging higher on Tuesday, as yields and the dollar fell.
Looking forward to Thursday’s PCE print, there is another potential for gold to find strong buyers. If the PCE print comes in below markets’ minimum expectations, we will likely see yields fall over again alongside the dollar. This in turn will lift gold. The Core PCE print is expected to come in at 4.2%, which is marginally higher than the prior reading of 4.1% for June. The headline print is expected to come in at 3.3% up from the previous of 3%. Remember, that the PCE inflation data is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, so the Fed will pay close attention to this data. See the data expectations below.
What to expect
The best opportunity for the likelihood of gold buying will come from a big miss in the data. What will constitute a miss? If we see the headline come in below 3% and the core reading below 4.1%, then that takes the pressure off the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates and should send yields and the dollar lower and gold higher. If we see a miss in the data as outlined above, this should also lift the EURUSD and, possibly, US stocks too. However, the market reaction can always surprise, so always keep that in mind.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0900, stalling the previous recovery in the early European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar finds its feet, as markets turn cautious ahead of key inflation data releases from the Eurozone and the US.
GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.
Fed inflation may hinder Gold bulls' approach to $1,970
Gold Price holds steady at the highest level in four weeks during a four-day winning streak as market players await the key inflation clues from the US and Eurozone. That said, the recently downbeat US data have raised concerns about the Fed policy pivot and bolstered the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Growth in headline, core prices set to slow slightly in August
“The fight against inflation is not yet won,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole last Friday.