Gold meets the ultimate horizontal support and bounces from it with a confidence.

Silver comes back above the uptrend line.

Nasdaq denies the head and shoulders pattern.

DAX trades confident around the all-time highs.

The EURUSD meets a very promising resistance but the bullish momentum looks strong.

The AUDUSD aims higher after the inverse head and shoulders pattern.

The USDCHF drops after the price creates a head and shoulders pattern on the 38,2% Fibonacci.

The CHFJPY enjoys the ride north after the false bearish breakout.

The USDMXN tests very promising support but so far, there is no sign of any bigger demand.