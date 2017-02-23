GOLD – bulls pressure 200SMA barrier and could extend to $1278; caution on overbought daily studies

At the start of each trading session, you will receive an email with the author's new posts.

Spot Gold posted fresh 3 ½ months high at $1259 on Friday and closed above former target at $1255 (Fibo 61.8% of $1337/$1122 descend), generating another bullish signal. Bulls eye immediate target at $1261 (200SMA), break of which could extend towards $1278 (Fibo 61.8% of larger $1375 / $1122 fall). Caution on overbought daily studies that may trigger hesitation at 200SMA pivot and signal correction ahead of fresh attempts higher. No firmer bearish signal being generated for now. Rising daily 5&10SMA’s offer initial supports at $1246/40, ahead of lower pivot at $1232 (rising 20SMA).

