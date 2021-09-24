Gold bulls need to hold the 1750 level. If the price breaks higher, we should see a momentum up.
It's a very hard time for bulls. Gold went strongly down and the price is congesting around 1755. We should see a move above if we want the price to be bullish. Watch 1770 as the final TP. If the price breaks below 1750 we could see 1742. This level might be also good for longs so watch out.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
