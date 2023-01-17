XAU/USD climbed as much as 1,929 yesterday where it found resistance. Now, it has retreated and is trading at 1,906 at the time of writing. Later, the Canadian Consumer Price Index could report a 0.6% drop and could bring strong action in Gold.
From the technical point of view, the price of Gold developed a flag pattern. This could represent a bullish continuation pattern. Coming back to test and retest the near-term support levels could announce a new bullish momentum.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.