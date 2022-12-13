The XAU/USD rallied in the last hours as the USD depreciated. The price of gold maintains a bullish bias before the US inflation data publication. The CPI m/m may report a 0.3% growth, CPI y/y could announce a 7.3% growth, while the Core CPI could report a 0.3% growth. The volatility could be high after the US data, the XAU/USD could register sharp movements. Tomorrow, the FOMC represents a high-impact event as well.
Technically, as long as it stays above the uptrend line, the bias remains bullish. Breaking above the channel’s resistance signaled strong buyers and announced that the sell-off ended. The weekly pivot point of 1,791 stands as a static resistance. Taking out this obstacle may signal further growth.
