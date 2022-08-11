The XAU/USD plunged in the last hours and it was traded at 1,789 at the time of writing. Surprisingly or not, the yellow metal crashed even if the US PPI reported a 0.5% drop versus a 0.2% growth expected, while the Core PPI registered a 0.2% growth compared to the 0.4% growth forecasted. Tomorrow, the UK GDP and the Prelim GDP could bring more action on Gold.

From the technical point of view, the bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend line. Failing to stay above the R1 (1,795) and above the 1,794 signaled exhausted buyers. As you can see on the H1 chart, the price action developed a Rising Wedge pattern. A new lower low, a valid breakdown below 1,783 could activate the bearish pattern and could announce a broader drop. Staying above the uptrend line and making a new higher high could signal further growth.

