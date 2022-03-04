The price of gold maintains a bullish bias as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates. XAU/USD remains very attractive during this period as the risk-off sentiment dominates the markets. The yellow metal is traded at 1,946.47 at the time of writing and it challenges a static upside obstacle represented by the weekly R1 (1,949.99). The bias is bullish but the US economic data could bring high volatility and sharp movements later today. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is expected at 407K in February versus 467K in January.

Better than expected US data could keep the yellow metal under the weekly R1 and below the 1,959.40 - 1,965.57 area in the short term. On the contrary, some poor economic figures could boost the XAU/USD. From the technical point of view, the price of gold registered a valid breakout above the immediate downtrend line. A new higher high may signal an upside continuation. XAU/USD could climb towards fresh new highs as long as it stays above the uptrend line.

