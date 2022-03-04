The price of gold maintains a bullish bias as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates. XAU/USD remains very attractive during this period as the risk-off sentiment dominates the markets. The yellow metal is traded at 1,946.47 at the time of writing and it challenges a static upside obstacle represented by the weekly R1 (1,949.99). The bias is bullish but the US economic data could bring high volatility and sharp movements later today. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is expected at 407K in February versus 467K in January.
Better than expected US data could keep the yellow metal under the weekly R1 and below the 1,959.40 - 1,965.57 area in the short term. On the contrary, some poor economic figures could boost the XAU/USD. From the technical point of view, the price of gold registered a valid breakout above the immediate downtrend line. A new higher high may signal an upside continuation. XAU/USD could climb towards fresh new highs as long as it stays above the uptrend line.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
