GOLD has made a big range during the last week. Both ups and downs in the market marked the ranging move.

In my opinion, GOLD is still bullish. Dips have been bought above 1770 and if 1790 breaks we should see 1810 and 1831. At this point, the accumulation is happening and the breakout is imminent. However, if the range persists we could see 1770 again. I am mostly bullish now and expecting a long breakout.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.