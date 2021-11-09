Gold finished solidly above the $1,800/oz level on Friday, marking the yellow metal’s best weekly close since late August. More importantly, gold may be breaking out of a larger consolidation pattern that has been in force since prices peaked in August of last year.
Prices edged above the descending triangle line – although perhaps not convincingly so.
If the breakout is real, then we should see a follow-through advance this week to confirm it.
Interpreting chart patterns is more of an art than a science. Any given technical setup, whether bullish or bearish in appearance, can fail.
Traders who lack conviction in the underlying fundamental case for gold will bail out of their positions the moment they read something bearish into the price action. They may get lucky with some trades, but they likely will never realize the massive gains that come from holding through the duration of a major bull market.
That requires conviction.
Fortunately, the fundamental reasons to invest in precious metals at this time – with stagflation likely looming in 2022 and beyond – are compelling.
Loose monetary policy and rising inflation bode well for hard assets in general.
Gold and silver in particular are uniquely well-situated to benefit from a potential currency crisis.
Gold and silver are forms of hard money. No other commodity or collectible serves that unique function.
That’s important to keep in mind when investing not just for inflation, but also for the potential of a severe downturn in the economy or loss of confidence in the U.S. dollar.
Most investments related to hard assets, including base metals, energy, and real estate, are economically sensitive – meaning they tend to get pulled down when the economy and stock market head south.
Gold shows virtually no correlation with the business cycle and can sometimes move in the opposite direction of conventional asset markets.
It has underperformed stocks as well as many other types of hard assets year to date. Frustrating though that may be for gold bulls, the divergence isn’t anything for long-term holders to worry about.
It represents an opportunity to switch out of assets that have appreciated substantially and into precious metals which are relatively undervalued.
The pendulum of investor sentiment will inevitably, eventually, swing away from the stock market and its sky-high valuations. It will in time swing toward safe havens, toward hard assets, and ultimately toward hard money.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
