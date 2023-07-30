Share:

Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil Forecast. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs, assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.

In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the markets - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil. By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.

In this forex forecast video we did a simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.

Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts.