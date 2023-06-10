Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD , GBP/USD , AUD/USD , NZD/USD , USD/CAD , USD/JPY / Gold (XAU/USD) , Bitcoin (BTC/USD) , S&P500 , Crude Oil Forecast.Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the markets - EUR/USD, GBP/USD , AUD/USD , NZD/USD , USD/CAD , USD/JPY / Gold (XAU/USD) , Bitcoin (BTC/USD) , S&P500 , Crude Oil . By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts. We post weekly forex forecast videos every weekend. Subscribe, like, and comment to stay updated with new trading outlook videos.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0750
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0750 on Monday. The upbeat market mood ahead of this week's key data releases and central bank policy meetings makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand, helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD consolidates last week's gains below 1.2600
GBP/USD struggles to build on last week's gains and trades in a relatively tight range below 1.2600 on Monday. Ahead of UK jobs report and US inflation data on Tuesday, investors refrain from taking large positions, limiting the pair's action.
Gold edges higher toward $1,970 as Fed week begins
Gold price edges higher and closes in on $1,970 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet above 3.7% and helps XAU/USD benefit from USD weakness as markets await May inflation data and the Fed's policy announcements.
Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse
The SEC, the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.
The Big Three Ahead - US CPI, FOMC and ECB
One of the more notable trends we’ve seen in recent months has been how quickly headline inflation in the US has been declining. In June last year US CPI peaked at 9.1% and has been on a downward path ever since.