Gold is very bearish. We can see that rallies are sold into and that was pretty much expected.
The POC zone is 1729-32. As the momentum is strong I don’t think we will see a retracement to the zone but rather smaller rallies will be sold. That being said watch for 1705 - 1715 for next wave of selling, Below 1700 we should see a continuation towards 1684 but also below 1684 towards 1675.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
