Gold is currently moving down. I had a perfect sell from the top which is running in profits.

As the price is breaking below the MAs and 78.6 fibonacci we could see a support. If you see the daily chart, you might notice a potential head and shoulders emerging pattern. Watch for a rejection at the blue level 1788. If the market doesn’t hold 1788 then get ready for 1750.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

