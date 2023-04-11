Share:

Bitcoin breaks through $30,000

Following the Easter holidays, cryptocurrencies are currently experiencing a positive sentiment with major coins and smaller altcoins trading higher. One of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies today is Bitcoin, which is currently testing a psychological area of $30,000. This is a significant milestone as the coin has not traded at this level since early-June 2022. Furthermore, Bitcoin has already gained more than 90% from its early-November 2022 low, which is a remarkable feat in such a short period of time. Despite the positive sentiment, it will be important to keep an eye on the resistance zone below $31,500, which was a crucial level in a short-term trading range back in May-June 2022.

Overall, the cryptocurrency market is showing signs of strength and resilience, which could be considered a positive signal by market participants who are bullish on digital assets. However, it is important to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and unpredictable, so investors and traders should exercise caution as the situation could shift quite rapidly if this area proves to be a significant resistance or if general sentiment worsens.

Gold back above $2000 as USD pulls back

The price of gold has surged and managed to break through the $2000 per ounce mark once again, reaching the highest level since the end of last week as it currently hovers around $2006. This comes after a recent pullback of almost 2.5% from the recent high of $2032 which saw the price of the precious metal reach a low of $1981. As the US dollar index pulls back, gold is testing a key psychological resistance again, benefiting from the greenback's weakness. This development has caught the attention of traders as gold is often considered a safe haven asset and tends to attract interest during times of economic uncertainty while risk markets seem to have started the day with a positive sentiment. It will be interesting to see how the gold market evolves as it appears to have found a new short term trading range and a major breakout through either limit could foreshadow a change in trend direction.