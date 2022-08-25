NZD/USD struggles to bounce
The New Zealand dollar treads water as Q2 retail sales numbers disappoint. The pair is grinding the demand zone (0.6150) from a bullish breakout in mid-July. A bullish RSI divergence shows a deceleration in the sell-off and could pave the way for a rebound. A close above the support-turned-resistance at 0.6240 would act as a confirmation and put the kiwi back on track. A rally above 0.6310 may shift sentiment to the upside once again. On the downside, a fall below 0.6150 could send the price to the critical floor at 0.6070.
XAU/USD seeks support
Gold consolidates as traders await Fed comments from Jackson Hole. After the precious metal gave up more than half of its recent gains, the bulls are seeking to hold above the major support (1680) from the daily chart as its breach could trigger a bearish reversal in the medium-term. An oversold RSI attracted some buying interest near the origin of a rally in late July. 1730 is an intermediate support and 1705 the bulls’ last stronghold. 1762 is the first hurdle to lift. Only a rally above 1790 could lead to an extended recovery.
US oil breaks higher
WTI crude climbed after Saudi Arabia suggested trimming output. Both 20 and 30-day moving averages previously acted as resistance in a month-long retreat. A break above 95.00 and the MAs prompted sellers to cover, easing the downward pressure. 98.00 at the start of the August sell-off could be the next hurdle, which might open the door to the recent peak at 102.00. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation has temporarily limited the range of the bounce. 92.00 is a fresh support to let the price take a breather.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures parity ahead of German IFO, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is extending the recovery rally above 1.0000 ahead of Germany's IFO survey. The US dollar corrects further, as China's stimulus boosts risk appetite. US GDP, Jackson Hole eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.