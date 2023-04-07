Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire follows the avalanche of sanctioned de-dollarisation moves triggered by the pivotal meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin, accelerating the implementation of a gold-based currency.

The London wholesaler comments on the global uprising of numerous countries joining forces to establish a more equitable, multipolar monetary system - all of which is increasingly leaving the US economy in the rear-view mirror.

Timestamps