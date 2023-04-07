In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire follows the avalanche of sanctioned de-dollarisation moves triggered by the pivotal meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin, accelerating the implementation of a gold-based currency.
The London wholesaler comments on the global uprising of numerous countries joining forces to establish a more equitable, multipolar monetary system - all of which is increasingly leaving the US economy in the rear-view mirror.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 01:00 About the rapidly unfolding bullish drivers for physical gold
- 08:05 China taking measures to insulate itself from Russia?
- 09:55 The de-dollarisation velocity… how long will it take?
- 16:15 The global adoption of cross-border payment alternatives to SWIFT.
- 27:10 Short-term market overview for physical gold traders
- 35:30 Silver market update: silver outperforming gold!
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD has managed to return above 1.0900 after having dropped below that level with the initial reaction to the US jobs report, which showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 236,000 in March. Thin trading conditions on Good Friday doesn't allow the pair to gain directional momentum.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 following NFP-inspired decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly after falling below 1.2400 with the knee-jerk reaction to the mixed March jobs report from the US. US stock markets will remain closed on Good Friday and US bond markets will end the day early, possibly causing the market action to remain subdued.
Gold eyes increased volatility at the opening next week
Gold price settled above $2,000 but it could face increased volatility at the beginning of next week with investors assessing the March jobs report from the US. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% with a 236K increase in Nonfarm Payrolls but wage inflation continued to soften in the US.
MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade
MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype.
NFP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks data set to weaken the US Dollar, send stocks rising Premium
An Easter Bunny came out of the hat – the Nonfarm Payrolls is almost magical for stocks, providing all the ingredients for bulls to run once markets open. The mix of moderating job gains and slowing wage growth is a boon for companies who face a lower risk of recession and need to pay less to their workers.