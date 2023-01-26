The price of gold dropped in the short term and now is located at 1,935. After yesterday’s rally, the rate could come back higher to test and retest the near-term downside obstacles before turning to the upside again. Later, the US Advance GDP, New Home Sales, Unemployment Claims, and Durable Goods Orders could really shake the price.
Technically, the rate failed to stay above the weekly R1 (1,943), so it could approach and reach the median line of the descending pitchfork and the uptrend line. These are seen as support levels. False breakdowns may announce a new leg higher.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar holds near multi-month lows as focus shifts to US GDP – LIVE
The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors gear up for the high-tier US data. The US economy is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter and investors will asses how this data will impact the Fed's policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady at around 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,940, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,940 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
Shiba Inu in descent as profit-taking accelerates among early bulls
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for the first real test of the year as US GDP numbers are coming out later this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the price action on the screen is not really painting a rosy picture.