Gold (XAU/USD):
- Bulls have defended the 1914-1935 demand zone for three consecutive weeks, showing resilience against the U.S. dollar.
- If Gold breaks and sustains above 1935, it increases the likelihood of an upward movement within the standard deviation channel on the weekly chart.
- Alternatively, if Gold fails to break above 1935, a retest of support levels at 1914 and 1885 can be expected.
U.S. Dollar Index (USDX):
- The USDX has experienced a decline over the past two weeks on the weekly chart.
- This indicates a potential further downward movement.
- The dollar must maintain trading to avoid further deterioration, activities above 101.120.
Trading decisions should not be based solely on this analysis, as various factors influence financial markets. Conduct thorough research, and consult a qualified financial professional before making trading or investment decisions.
