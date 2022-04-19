In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert took a victory lap on Gold Decline SPX rally he called for in yesterday's video. Also the bounce in WTI terminates.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small recovery gains near 1.0800
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range near 1.0800 on Tuesday. The greenback preserves its strength against its rivals on the back of rising US T-bond yields but the slight improvement witnessed in risk sentiment is helping the shared currency hold its ground.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3000 area, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has started to edge lower and turned flat on the day near 1.3000 after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold: Demand for safety paused, but is far from over
Gold is down, trading at around $1,55.00 after peaking at $1,998.37 on Monday, its highest since early Mach. XAUUSD retreated as investors continue to buy the greenback on the back of hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu price undergoes a bearish wave as FED official paints a dire picture of the rate path. SHIB price is further on the backfoot as quarterly earnings put investors on edge.
HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account.