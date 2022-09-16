Gold and silver markets have both been pressured over the last few weeks on expectations of aggressive Fed hikes. On Tuesday this week both headline and core inflation printed at the high end of expectations. The reaction in the market was predictable and offered good opportunities to astute traders. Stocks, bonds, and precious metals all sold off while the USD gained.
Why that pressure should remain on gold and silver
The pressure for gold and silver to the downside should remain for the first half of this week. Why? Because the high inflation print means expectations have now risen for the Fed to hike by 100bps. This has pressured both the USD and real yields higher which are both natural headwinds for gold and silver. The usual reaction is that as yields and the USD rise then gold and silver fall.
The potential trade in gold and silver
On the weekly chart, we can see that gold has formed a harami inside bar. Typically a break of the IB should see a run lower and with major support at $1680 the chance of a quick run on stops below looks possible. Risk can be managed tightly and it would be not unreasonable to see a run lower in gold ahead of the FOMC next week.
Silver shorts can be run with stops as follows:
Major risk
There is no guarantee that gold and silver will run lower into the FOMC next week as this is based on current sentiment remaining, and even growing, into next week’s Fed meeting. Also, once the Fed meets sentiment could quickly reverse on new information from the Fed.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
