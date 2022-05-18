Gold shorts at resistance at 1833/38 targets 1828/26 then 1818/15 & we could now be on the way to the next target of 1800. Further losses could retest this week's low at 1878/86. (I do not know why we saw a bounce from here, other than we are severely oversold).

Strong resistance at 1835/40. Shorts need stops above 1845. Strong resistance at 1850/55. Shorts need stops above 1860.

Silver made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 2180/2200. Shorts need stops above 2210. A break higher is a buy signal targeting resistance at 2260/70.

Shorts at strong resistance at 2180/2200 target 2130/20. If we continue lower look for 2100/2090. Below 2080 risks a slide to to the 200 week moving average at 2030/20.