Gold and Silver rallied strong today in conjunction with falling treasury yields. Let's discuss what happened any why.
US Treasury yields decline across the board
US treasuries rallied today and gold went along for the ride as expected.
-
30-Year Yield: -4.2 Basis Points.
-
10-Year Yield: -4.8 Basis Points.
-
5-Year Yield: -2.9 Basis Points.
Gold and silver reacted strongly
-
Gold: +37.80, +2.25%.
-
Silver: +0.83, +3.29%.
Small speculators pile into Treasury shorts, is a short squeeze coming?
Two days ago I asked Small Speculators Pile Into Treasury Shorts, Is a Short Squeeze Coming?
I offered this opinion: "I suspect a strong rally in bonds will soon wipe out the latecomers into these trades."
Inflation Meme
Nearly everyone bought into the inflation meme. And as discussed in the above link, it was small speculators leading the way.
Gold had been struggling on the notion the Fed would have to hike sooner. In isolation, rising yields are generally not good for gold, but there are other factors.
In Congress there is already talk of more stimulus but I suspect that is dead on arrival.
It's not that I don't see inflation, it's I don't see a lot more of it as it is incorrectly measured.
Bubble talk
The Fed blew bubbles and they will pop.
If there is a sustained stock market decline or economic weakness yields rate to plunge.
Moreover, everyone seems to have bought into the notion of Covid immunity and things soon getting completely back to normal. Even if so, it's already priced in.
Technical and economic setup
So far, this is just a one-day reaction. If so, it does not mean much.
However, I suspect the rally in treasuries and gold just got started for technical reasons (short squeeze), and economic reasons (the reflation trade is way ahead of itself and bubbles will pop).
Three-point synopsis
-
This economy is not as strong as widely believed.
-
Bubbles in equities and junk bonds will pop and that is deflationary.
-
Technical rally fueled by treasury shorts and gold bears.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720. Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!