As per Elliott wave analysis Gold is in the recovery mode within wave (C)/(3) after we noticed a corrective decline in wave B)/2) and there can be room for more upside within a five-wave cycle of the lower degree, especially if the price stays above that trendline connected from the lows.
Gold 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Silver is weaker than gold at the moment, so we believe that silver is still trading in the middle of wave B)/2) correction that can retest 61,8% Fibo. and 23.00 support area before we will see a bigger recovery within wave C)/3).
Silver 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1750 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a tepid risk tone. Treasury yields drop as softer US CPI data lifts the pressure off the Fed for an imminent tapering. US PPI and Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, USD rebound
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.3850, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. The cautious market mood lifts the US dollar's safe-haven demand, adding to the weight on the pair. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1759 to unleash further upside
Gold price is holding the higher ground above $1750, looking to build onto its recovery from five-month lows, as the US dollar nurses losses amid fading hawkish Fed expectations and weaker Treasury yields.
Bitcoin falters as correction might be on horizon
Bitcoin price suggests more gains are incoming as it holds above a supply zone’s upper limit at $45,321. Ethereum price is trying to breach through a resistance area ranging from $3,240 to $3,533.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Federal Reserve claim that inflation increases will be transitory.