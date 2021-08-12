As per Elliott wave analysis Gold is in the recovery mode within wave (C)/(3) after we noticed a corrective decline in wave B)/2) and there can be room for more upside within a five-wave cycle of the lower degree, especially if the price stays above that trendline connected from the lows.

Gold 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Silver is weaker than gold at the moment, so we believe that silver is still trading in the middle of wave B)/2) correction that can retest 61,8% Fibo. and 23.00 support area before we will see a bigger recovery within wave C)/3).

Silver 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart

