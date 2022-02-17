The Japanese yen rose slightly against the US dollar after the latest Japan trade and machinery order numbers. According to the statistics agency, Japan's exports rose by 9.6% in January, a sharp decline from the previous month's 17.5%. In the same period, imports rose by 39.6% in January. As a result, the country's trade deficit jumped to a ten-year high mostly because of the rising oil prices. Meanwhile, the closely watched core machinery order numbers rose by 3.6% and 5.1% on a MoM and YoY, respectively.

The Australian dollar rose to the highest level since February 10th after the strong jobs numbers. According to the Australian Statistics Bureau, the economy added 12.9k jobs in January after it added 64.8k jobs in the previous month. The increase was better than the expected decline of 15k. Further, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2% while the participation rate rose to 66.2%. These numbers provided investors with more confidence that the RBA will start hiking interest rates later this year.

American stock futures retreated slightly as tensions surrounding Ukraine continued. There were reports of clashes in breakaway regions in the country. NATO also reported that Russia had added 7,000 more troops near its border with Ukraine. Investors also reacted to several important quarterly results. For example, Walmart reported revenue of $152.9 billion in the three months to the end of January. It also announced a $10 billion share buyback. Other companies that published results were Airbus and Nvidia.

XAU/USD

The XAUUSD pair rose to a multi-month high of 1,893 as investors rushed to safe havens amid a crisis in Ukraine. The pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 1,877, which was the highest level last week. It remains above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index moved above the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising during the American session.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair moved sideways as investors reflected on the minutes by the Federal Reserve and the actions in Ukraine. The pair is trading at 1.1380, which is slightly above the 25-day moving average. It is also slightly below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level while the Average True Range has started to drop. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range during the American session.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair rose to the highest level since February 10th after positive aviation data from the UK. The numbers revealed that the number of air traffic in and out of the UK was making strong progress. It is trading at 1.3627, which is slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The MACD has also moved above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term.