USD is coming down after US stocks stabilized and even recovered following FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell. As we noted yesterday, he was careful with his "policy outlook" and definitely he was not that hawkish as before. However, the CPI numbers will be an important indicator for next direction of the USD.

Gold is higher, making nice extensions from the 1782 level; which can be even an impulse, but for now we will stick with wave "c" of C that can be looking for more upside today to complete a red wave degree cycle.

Gold 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Crude is very bullish, but five waves up from 77.40 and divergence on the RSI may suggest that new intraday corrective set-back may show up in sessions ahead.

Crude oil 1h Elliott Wave analysis

