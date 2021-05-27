Today's forecasts for gold and crude oil
Gold
Gold hit our support target at $1890 after failing to move beyond the $1912 resistance level, as the US Dollar bounced off critical support level, with taper talk continuing to be the market’s main driver ahead of US GDP and jobless claims data due to be released later today and are expected to spur market volatility. From a technical perspective, however, upside momentum remains strong unless the US economic data triggers a bearish reversal below $1890.
Support: 1890 / 1864.
Resistance: 1912 / 1949.
US oil
WTI Crude oil failed to print an hourly close above the $66.20 resistance level, despite official EIA data registering a larger-than-expected drawdown of -1.662 million barrels. On the short term, technical indicators favor a retracement towards $65.55 with a bearish breakout to drive oil prices lower with the 200-period SMA around $65 as next key important support level.
Support: 65.50 / 65.
Resistance: 66.20 / 66.80.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2200 as US dollar retreats
EUR/USD is closing in on 1.2200, recovering from near 1.2175. The US dollar retreats as US-China trade news spark fresh market optimism. Firmer Treasury yields limit the advance in the spot. Fedspeak, US Durable Goods Orders awaited.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.4100 ahead of US data
GBP/USD reverses a dip below 1.4100 ahead of the EU open. The US dollar eases as risk sentiment recovers on upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data eyed.
XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell. Gold prices jumped to the highest levels since early January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $1,913, mainly due to the US dollar rebound.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for 35% run-up to pre-crash levels
Cardano price shows that its 22% upswing has exhausted the momentum, leading to a correction. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.488 to $1.566 will most likely trigger a 35% bull rally.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.