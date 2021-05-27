Today's forecasts for gold and crude oil

Gold

Gold hit our support target at $1890 after failing to move beyond the $1912 resistance level, as the US Dollar bounced off critical support level, with taper talk continuing to be the market’s main driver ahead of US GDP and jobless claims data due to be released later today and are expected to spur market volatility. From a technical perspective, however, upside momentum remains strong unless the US economic data triggers a bearish reversal below $1890.

Support: 1890 / 1864.

Resistance: 1912 / 1949.

US oil

WTI Crude oil failed to print an hourly close above the $66.20 resistance level, despite official EIA data registering a larger-than-expected drawdown of -1.662 million barrels. On the short term, technical indicators favor a retracement towards $65.55 with a bearish breakout to drive oil prices lower with the 200-period SMA around $65 as next key important support level.

Support: 65.50 / 65.

Resistance: 66.20 / 66.80.