Gold, and Bitcoin prices surged on Wednesday, as data showed that the nation’s inflation rate had risen by its highest level in three decades.
The figures from the Labor Department reported that its Consumer Price Index rose 6.2% from last year, which is the most since December 1990.
This was higher than the 5.9% many in the markets had expected, and triggered comments from current U.S. President Biden.
Biden stated that, "Inflation hurts Americans pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me".
BTCUSD climbed to a record high of $68,925, after starting the week trading at $62,000, with many now expecting prices to rally above $70,000.
Gold prices gained by as much as $50 in the session, hitting an intraday high of $1,868.
