Watch today's Gold Technical Analysis - Triple Top Forming At 2074 Monthly Resistance.
Hi Traders, watching price levels on the Gold monthly, weekly, and daily charts.
Is price forming a triple top at the 2074 monthly resistance level?
Price breaking below 2021 yesterday’s low will confirm the first lower top signalling a change in trend to the downside.
