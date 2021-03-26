Gold

The yellow metal continued to trade sideways in a wide range. On Friday, analysts marked the borders of the zone. From above, the rate is facing resistance from 1,745.55 to 1,747.30. From below, a support zone is located at 1,722.20/1,725.30.

A large scale fundamental event could end the sideways trading. In the case of a decline, the 1,720.00 and 1,700.00 would most likely provide support. On the other hand, a surge, could find resistance in the 1,750.00 mark.