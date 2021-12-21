Gold

Since the middle of Monday's trading hours, the yellow metal's price has been fluctuating between the support of the 100-hour simple moving average near 1,790.00 and the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 1,800.00.

If the commodity price surges above the 1,800.00 mark, it could once again test the 1,815.00 level's resistance. Note that a move above 1,815.00 might result in the metal reaching the 1,830.00 level.

In the meantime, a decline of gold could find support in the 200-hour simple moving average at 1,786.00, before aiming at the December low levels near 1,755.00.