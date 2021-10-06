Gold

On Wednesday morning, the yellow metal's price had reached the support zone of this week's low levels near the 1,750.00 level. In addition, the price had reached below the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages.

If the bullion declines, the price might find support in round price levels before reaching the September low level at 1,721.00/1,723.00.

However, a recovery of the metal's price might find resistance in the 200-hour SMA at 1,750.00, the 100-hour SMA at 1,754.50 and the 55-hour SMA at 1,760.00.