Gold
The yellow metal''s price managed to pierce the 1,805.00 level and the resistance zone below it twice. However, the resistance held and a decline started at mid-day on Wednesday. By the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the price had reached the support of the 1,781.00/1,784.00 zone, which has kept the price up since September 8.
In the case that the metal passes the 1,781.00/1,784.00 support zone, the bullion might look for support in round price levels before reaching the support of the 1,750.00 mark. Namely, the zone above the 1,775.00 level provided support in late August.
On the other hand, a recovery of the metal could once again reach the resistance zone that is located from 1,800.00 to 1,805.00. Meanwhile, some resistance might be found in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. However, the SMAs have been failing to notably impact the price throughout September.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.