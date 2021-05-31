Gold

On Monday, the price for gold was testing the resistance of the 1,910.00 level. This level caused a decline during the middle of the last week.

If the price declines, it would most likely find support in the combination of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1,900.00. In addition, the 1,900.00 marks could provide support on its own.

In the meantime, a potential surge would need to pass the resistance of the 1,910.00 level before additional gains could occur.