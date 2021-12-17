Gold

The price for gold has reached the 1,815.00 mark, where the late November high-level resistance zone is located at. Namely, the 1,812.50/1,815.80 zone acts as resistance.

If the price of the commodity bounces off the resistance zone, a potential decline could look for support in the previous resistance of the 1,800.00 mark. Below the 1,800.00 level, the previous December high zone at 1,791.80/1,793.40 might stop a price drop.

Meanwhile, a surge above the 1,812.50/1,815.80 zone might find resistance in round price levels until the metal reaches the summer high-level zone at 1,830.00/1,833.00.