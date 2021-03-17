Gold
On Wednesday morning, the support of the 55-hour simple moving average reached the yellow metal's price. Previously, on Tuesday, the rate bounced off the resistance of the 1,740.00 mark. In the meantime, a pattern has been spotted on the chart.
By marking the 1,740.00 level's resistance and connecting the recent higher low levels that have been booked since March 15, an ascending triangle pattern can be observed. Namely, the rate is being squeezed in, as bulls push the metal higher, but bears keep holding at 1,740.00.
In the case of the lower trend line of the pattern failing, the price could look for support in the 100-hour simple moving average near 1,725.00 and the 200-hour SMA near 1,715.00.
On the other hand, if the metal manages to pass the 1,740.00 level, the price could reach the March high level at 1,760.00.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.