Gold

The 1,810.00 level provided enough resistance for the price of gold to start a decline. On Tuesday morning, the price had reached below the 1,800.00 level and traded between the 1,795.00 and 1,800.00 levels.

A potential recovery of the commodity price could find resistance in the 1,800.00 mark, which would be strengthened by the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. Above this level, the 1,810.00 mark together with the 200-hour SMA would provide additional resistance.

On the other hand, a decline below the 1,795.00 mark would have no technical support. However, note that the 1,790.00 level reversed a decline last Friday.