Gold

Since the middle of Tuesday's trading hours, the price for gold has been kept down by the combined resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average and the 1,781.00/1,783.00 zone.

In the case that the 200-hour simple moving average continues to push the price down, it could find support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. The 55-hour SMA was located on Wednesday at 1,768.00, and the 100-hour SMA was at 1,764.00. Below these levels, the 1,745.00 mark could act as support.

However, a surge above the 200-hour SMA and the 1,781.00/1,784.00 zone might reach the resistance of the 1,800.00 level.