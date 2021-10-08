Gold
The recovery of the yellow metal on Thursday stopped at the 1,765.00 level. Since the encounter of the resistance, the price has been trading sideways in the 1,750.00/1,765.00 zone.
In the case of a decline, the bullion's price might look for support in the 200-hour simple moving average at 1,751.00, the 1,750.00 mark and the support zone of this week's low levels below the 1,750.00 level.
On the other hand, a potential surge might find resistance in round price levels, as it has done before. However, note the resistance of the 1,781.00/1,784.00 zone.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.