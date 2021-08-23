Gold

Since August 18, the yellow metal's price has been fluctuating between the support of the 1,775.00/1,777.00 zone and the resistance of the 1,792.00/1,796.00 levels. Meanwhile, the commodity price was ignoring the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages that were located between the mentioned zones.

In the case of a surge above the 1,792.00/1,796.00 zone, the commodity price would almost immediately face the resistance of the 1,800.00 level. Above the 1,800.00 mark, the price could reach for the previous August high levels near 1,830.00.

On the other hand, a potential decline below the support zone of 1,775.00/1,777.00 could look for support in the 200-hour simple moving averages.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Latest Forex Analysis

EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs

EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data

GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points. 

Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days

Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.

XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through

Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

All eyes on Jackson Hole

Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.

