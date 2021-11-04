Gold

The 1,760.00 support zone held and caused a recovery of the price of gold. The recovery occurred with a consolidating minor decline during Thursday's Asian trading. However, at mid-day in Europe a sharp surge of the metal started. By 13:00 GMT, the yellow metal had recovered almost 2.00% from Wednesday's low level.

In the case of a continuation of the price going up, various levels could provide resistance. First of all, this week's high level zone at 1,796.00/1,797.00 might stop a surge. Above this week's high note the 1,800.00 mark and the 1,810.00/1,815.00 zone.

However, a decline of the price could look for support in the 200-hour SMA at 1,790.00, the 100-hour SMA near 1,785.00 and the 50-hour SMA at 1,780.00.