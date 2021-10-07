Gold

The yellow metal's price shortly pierced the previous weekly low levels before starting another recovery. During the early Thursday's European trading hours, the bullion appeared to be once again heading to the 1,770.00 level.

In the case of a broad surge, the metal would most likely encounter resistance in round price levels. In addition, note the resistance zone from 1,781.00/1,784.00.

However, a decline might find support in this week's low levels in the 1,746.20/1,749.80 zone.