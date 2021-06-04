Gold

The yellow metal's price fulfilled a bearish scenario on Thursday, as it passed the 1,890.00 level and sharply dropped to the 1,865.00 level. Moreover, on Friday morning the rate reached the support zone of the mid-May high and low levels at 1,852.25/1,856.50.

However, the rate recovered from the 1,852.25/1,856.50 zone. Moreover, at mid-day on Friday the commodity price jumped, as the US Dollar's value was decreased by worse than forecast US monthly employment data at 12:30 GMT.

In regards to the near term future, the metal's price was expected to reach the combined resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average at 1,888.63 and the late May high and low zone at 1,888.20/1,889.40.

In the case of the zone holding, the commodity price would most likely decline and look for support in the 1,852.25/1,856.50 zone. On the other hand, a breaking of the resistance levels could reach for the combined resistance of the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1,895.00.