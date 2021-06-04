Gold
The yellow metal's price fulfilled a bearish scenario on Thursday, as it passed the 1,890.00 level and sharply dropped to the 1,865.00 level. Moreover, on Friday morning the rate reached the support zone of the mid-May high and low levels at 1,852.25/1,856.50.
However, the rate recovered from the 1,852.25/1,856.50 zone. Moreover, at mid-day on Friday the commodity price jumped, as the US Dollar's value was decreased by worse than forecast US monthly employment data at 12:30 GMT.
In regards to the near term future, the metal's price was expected to reach the combined resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average at 1,888.63 and the late May high and low zone at 1,888.20/1,889.40.
In the case of the zone holding, the commodity price would most likely decline and look for support in the 1,852.25/1,856.50 zone. On the other hand, a breaking of the resistance levels could reach for the combined resistance of the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1,895.00.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
